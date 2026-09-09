GII 2026 places Tehran 65th among top 100 science and technology clusters

TEHRAN – The Global Innovation Index (GII) has ranked Tehran as the world’s 65th-largest science and technology (S&T) cluster this year, according to a report released by the UN’s World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO).

Each year, the GII identifies and ranks the world’s top 100 innovation clusters. Using a bottom-up, data-driven approach that transcends administrative and political boundaries, the GII identifies geographic areas with a high concentration of inventors, scientific authors, and venture capital (VC) activity. These innovation clusters often extend across multiple municipalities or subnational regions and, in some cases, span two or more countries.

Three metrics determine the top 100: the locations of inventors listed in patent applications filed under the WIPO Patent Cooperation Treaty (PCT), the affiliations of authors of published scientific articles, and the locations of companies receiving venture capital funding.

The GII 2026, under the theme “Powering entrepreneurs at the frontier of science”, examines how scientific breakthroughs become deep science startups and spinouts.

The top 100 innovation clusters continue to be predominantly located in three regions — Asia-Pacific, Europe, and Northern America — accounting for 89 of the world’s top 100 clusters. South-eastern Asia, Eastern Asia and Oceania hosts the most clusters of any region (36), followed by Europe (30) and Northern America (23).

In addition to China and India, six other middle-income economies have clusters among the top 100, including Brazil (1 cluster), the Islamic Republic of Iran (1), Egypt (1), Malaysia (2), Mexico (1), and Turkey (1).

Tehran is the only cluster within Iran that falls within the top 100 innovation clusters in 2026. In 2026, Tehran had 405 PCT applications, 58,732 scientific publications, 107 venture capital deals, 0.0 percent Share of global PCT applications, 0.7 percent share of global scientific publications, and 0.0 percent share of global venture capital deals, making it the 65th largest innovation cluster and 88 innovation cluster by intensity, slipping down from 63rd and 85th, respectively in 2025.

The city’s estimated cluster population, PCT application per capita, and scientific publication capita amount to 7,852,733; 52; and 7,497 respectively, IRNA reported.

The venture capital pre-deals per capita is about 14, and the total innovation intensity share per capita is 0.097.

In patent registration, medical technology ranked first (with 19 percent share), followed by computer technology, civil engineering, and pharmaceuticals.

Top publishing organizations in Tehran are University of Tehran with 5,232 articles, Islamic Azad University with 4,081 articles, and Iran University of Science and Technology with 3,725 articles. A majority of published articles are in engineering fields.

China and the United States lead the innovation cluster count for a fourth consecutive year. China has 25 clusters (one more than last year); the United States follows with 20 clusters (two fewer than last year).

Germany holds seven clusters within the top 100 in 2026, the most of any European economy. The United Kingdom (UK) retains four clusters, and France has two clusters within the top 100.

India maintains four clusters, Japan retains three clusters, and the Republic of Korea likewise maintains three clusters, within the top 100. Canada retains three clusters within the top 100.

This year, 2 clusters entered the top 100: Riyadh (92nd) in Saudi Arabia, entering for the first time, and Fuzhou (96th) in China, rejoining after last appearing in 2024.

Shenzhen-Hong Kong-Guangzhou, Tokyo-Yokohama, San Jose-San Francisco, Seoul and Beijing are the world’s five biggest “GII Innovation Clusters,” or concentrations of innovative activity identified by WIPO through the analysis of international patent filings, scientific publications and venture capital deals.

Tehran among the world’s most innovative cities

In a recent global ranking by StartupBlink 2026, Tehran’s position has advanced by 20 spots, ranking 348 among the world’s most innovative cities.

Tehran is home to 96 startups, making up 81 percent of all startups in the country. Tehran has approximately 1 startup per 100,000 people. In 2025, the ecosystem recorded an annual growth rate of over 36 percent. The city is currently ranked as the 1st strongest startup ecosystem in Iran, having remained stable since 2025. At the regional level, Tehran ranks 11th in West Asia, having moved up 2 spots since 2025.

According to Iran Innovation Zone, the achievement is the result of strengthening innovation infrastructure and developing interactions among different sectors operating in the knowledge-based economy, Mehr news agency reported.

The report by StartupBlink has highlighted the role of Pardis Technology Park, the country’s largest technology and innovation hub, as one of the driving forces of Iran’s knowledge-based economy. The park hosts hundreds of knowledge-based and technology companies, creating business development infrastructure and providing a platform for enhancing cooperation among startups, investors, large industries, and institutions.

Moreover, hosting the International Innovation and Technology Exhibition (INOTEX) every year, Pardis Technology Park plays a key role in networking and connecting experts in the innovation ecosystem. According to the report, thanks to the capacities of Pardis Technology Parks, Iran’s startup ecosystem ranks 95 globally.

The Innovation and Prosperity Fund and MCI (Hamrah Aval – Iran’s first mobile operator) Ventures are the two other key agents that have developed Iran’s innovation ecosystem by facilitating the growth of technology and knowledge-based companies.

Iran ranks 58th globally in ‘Corporate Engagement’, an indicator that reflects the effective interactions between large industries and innovative and technological companies.

Fintech, the leading industry in Iran, ranks 72nd globally, 5th in the Middle East, indicating the country’s high capacity in the development of financial technologies. Iran Fintech Industry has 23 startups, representing 19 percent of all startups in Iran.

In the Global Startup Ecosystem Index 2026, Iran’s startup ecosystem is ranked 103 worldwide, holding steady compared to the previous year. The Iranian startup ecosystem ranks 10th in West Asia, having remained stable since 2025. It ranks right after Oman and is followed by Iraq.

The country has 118 startups, representing one percent of all startups in the Middle East. This equals approximately one startup per 100,000 people. The ecosystem grew by +54.4 percent over the past year.



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