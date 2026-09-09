Qeshm, Taining Geoparks partner for natural heritage, sustainable development

TEHRAN - Iran’s Qeshm Island Geopark and China’s Taining Geopark have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to help protect geological and natural heritage, while promoting sustainable development and supporting local communities..

The MOU was signed by the representatives of the two geoparks on the third day of the 9th Asia Pacific Geoparks Network (APGN) Symposium 2026, which is taking place in Langkawi UNESCO Global Geopark, Malaysia, from September 4 to 12.

It focuses on several areas, including the exchange of expertise in geopark management, the sharing of technical and specialized knowledge, conducting joint research projects, organizing collaborative training courses, and strengthening ties among local communities, geotourism operators, and other stakeholders of the two geoparks, IRNA reported.

The MOU also calls for promoting the potential of the two geoparks internationally through media outreach and joint marketing initiatives.

UNESCO Global Geoparks

UNESCO Global Geoparks are single, unified geographical areas where sites and landscapes of international geological significance are managed with a holistic concept of protection, education and sustainable development. Their bottom-up approach of combining conservation with sustainable development while involving local communities is becoming increasingly popular. At present, there are 241 UNESCO Global Geoparks in 51 countries.

Located in the Persian Gulf, Qeshm Island covers more than 1,400 square kilometers and is home to a range of geological, ecological and cultural attractions. The island’s UNESCO-listed geopark forms part of the Zagros mountain belt and contains geological formations dating from the Late Precambrian to Cambrian periods. Qeshm Island UNESCO Global Geopark empowers its local communities through innovative initiatives that preserve cultural heritage while supporting sustainable livelihoods.

Taining UNESCO Global Geopark is located in the northwest of Fujian Province, on the southeastern side of the mid-Wuyi Mountains. The landscape consists of mountains, hills and basins, with elevation decreasing from northwest to southeast.

9th APGN Symposium

The APGN connects UNESCO Global Geoparks across the Asia-Pacific region, fostering cooperation, knowledge exchange, and best practices in geopark management while supporting sustainable development and community engagement. Through regional collaboration and partnerships, APGN advances sustainable geotourism, promotes environmental education, and highlights the importance of geological heritage in conserving natural and cultural resources and supporting local economic development.

Promoting Sustainable Geotourism, supporting Geopark Development, strengthening Regional Cooperation, and enhancing Awareness and Education are the core objectives of APGN.

The APGN Symposium is a flagship regional event that brings together geopark professionals to share experiences, discuss innovations, and collaborate on future initiatives, supporting APGN’s broader mission of preserving Earth’s geological heritage while promoting cultural diversity, sustainable tourism, and the well-being of local communities.

The 9th APGN Symposium has brought together the international geopark community to share knowledge and strengthen collaboration in geotourism and sustainable development.

This year’s theme, ‘Celebrating Networking in Geotourism’, highlights the importance of building resilient networks among geoparks to inspire innovation, foster meaningful connections, and lead transformative actions for sustainable development.