UNESCO-listed Golestan Palace undergoes emergency restoration

TEHRAN – The second phase of a comprehensive conservation and restoration program at Tehran’s Golestan Palace has begun, with priority given to preventing further damage before the onset of the rainy season, the head of the UNESCO-listed complex said on Wednesday.

Afarin Emami said that over the past six months, the Golestan Palace had implemented an emergency conservation plan focused on hazard removal, safeguarding vulnerable elements, preventing secondary damage, documenting the site and conducting detailed assessments of damage sustained during the 40-day war with US and the Israeli regime.

Following the completion of the initial phase and specialist assessments, the complex has now entered the second stage, involving restoration projects aimed at stabilizing historic structures, preventing the deterioration of damaged elements and protecting the palace’s collections, Emami explained.

She identified the restoration of the roof covering, along with its metal and wooden truss and roof-beam components, as among the priorities. The elements were damaged during the conflict by shrapnel and projectiles resulting from explosions in neighboring buildings.

Restoration is also planned for damaged sections of plasterwork and painted decorative elements on the walls and porch of the Shams-ol-Emareh Palace, as well as its wooden doors and windows.

Located in the heart of Tehran’s historic core, the palace complex is one of the oldest in the city, originally built during the Safavid dynasty within the historic walled city. Over time, it underwent several expansions, receiving its most defining features in the 19th century, when it was designated as the royal residence and seat of power by the Qajar ruling family.

The palace complex comprises eight main palace structures, primarily used as museums, along with the eponymous gardens, a central green space surrounded by an outer wall with gates, exemplifying the architectural and artistic achievements of the Qajar era, including the integration of European motifs and styles into Persian art. It served not only as the governing base of the Qajar kings but also as a residential and recreational compound and a center of artistic production during the 19th century. Through these activities, it became a primary source and hub of Qajar art and architecture.

AM