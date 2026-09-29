Archaeological remains from Italian excavations at Isfahan mosque to be reassessed

ISFAHAN – Archaeological findings uncovered by Italian archaeologists at Isfahan’s historic Jameh Mosque about six decades ago are set to undergo a new review, the director of the UNESCO-listed site has announced.

Omid Ali Sadeqi said the survey is being sought to reexamine the findings from the Italian archaeological excavations at the Jameh Mosque of Isfahan, following support from the provincial Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts Department.

He said the plan has gained added importance following a water-pipe rupture that resulted in prolonged water infiltration into parts of the historic mosque. Moisture penetrated subsurface layers and archaeological remains in some areas, prompting the need to reassess their condition.

According to Sadeqi, water entered parts of the mosque for about 80 to 90 days after the incident. Subsequent assessments found moisture saturation had reached about 75 percent at a depth of 50 centimeters and around 95 percent at a depth of 85 centimeters.

Measures have since been taken to drain the water and control moisture levels. Sadeqi said moisture has declined in areas that had previously reached critical levels, falling to around 30–40 percent in some locations and about 50 percent in others. However, some parts of the mosque remain affected by moisture and continue to be monitored.

The reexamination will include some remains previously identified as evidence dating to the pre-Islamic period, as well as remains associated with the mosque’s earliest phase, he said. Specialists will assess their current conservation condition and determine whether prolonged moisture infiltration has caused any damage.

Sadeqi stressed that the project does not involve a new or extensive archaeological excavation. Its initial focus will be on reviewing and assessing remains that were uncovered during earlier excavations.

“If particular or new evidence is identified during the review, it could be examined within the framework of legal permits and specialized studies,” he said.

He noted that the mosque complex, including areas around the Nizam al-Mulk Dome, contains archaeological and architectural evidence from different historical periods, including architectural elements, columns and a mihrab. Together, these remains offer important evidence for understanding the formation and subsequent development of the Jameh Mosque.

The site director said the project is also intended to make the archaeological evidence more accessible to the public rather than simply displaying individual artifacts.

Following conservation and restoration assessments, some of the remains are planned to be put on public display for a limited period, allowing visitors to see archaeological evidence related to the mosque’s early development in its original setting.

Sadeqi described the Jameh Mosque as a potential “living museum,” where visitors can encounter different historical and architectural layers within the historic structure itself.

AM