Child tourism can become a new value chain in Iran’s travel industry

TEHRAN – Child tourism can offer Iran’s travel industry more than a niche market for family trips. By placing children’s needs, interests and participation at the center of travel design, the sector can create new products, diversify tourism services and encourage families to spend more time and money at destinations.

According to tourism expert Ziba Jahangir, child tourism should not be confused with conventional family tourism. While family tourism treats the family as the main travel unit, child-focused tourism is designed around children’s developmental needs, interests, safety, play, learning and participation. Parents remain an important part of the experience, particularly for younger children, but the child becomes a central consideration in designing the journey.

This distinction has significant economic implications. Children can influence family decisions about where to travel, where to stay, which attractions to visit, how long to remain at a destination, where to eat and what to buy. As a result, child-oriented products can stimulate demand across several parts of the tourism chain, from accommodation and transportation to attractions, food and retail.

Museums, heritage sites, learning camps and educational tours are among the areas where this potential can be developed. Iran, with its historic cities, villages, bazaars, museums, deserts, forests and archaeological sites, already possesses many of the raw materials needed for child tourism. The challenge is often to change the way these attractions are presented rather than simply build new artificial attractions.

Storytelling, educational games, interactive activities and age-appropriate interpretation could make heritage and natural attractions more accessible to younger visitors. Specialized guides trained to communicate with children could also play an important role in transforming a conventional sightseeing experience into an educational and entertaining journey.

However, the development of child tourism requires more than attractive programs. Infrastructure and service standards remain essential. A destination may have a popular attraction or amusement facility but still be difficult for families to use if it lacks stroller-accessible routes, child-friendly toilets, suitable accommodation or trained staff.

A genuinely child-friendly destination should address safety, accessibility, health, play and participation. Safety measures should cover facilities, traffic, heights and fire risks. Clean water, healthy food, sanitation and access to medical services are also important. Services should be adapted to different age groups, since the needs of a two-year-old are substantially different from those of a five- or six-year-old.

Another important principle is listening to children themselves. Jahangir argues that tourism planners frequently make decisions for children without giving them a meaningful role in shaping services. Understanding what children find enjoyable, boring, frightening or engaging can help destinations design experiences that respond more effectively to their needs.

Professional expertise is also necessary. Child-tour guides should understand child development, communication, first aid, emergency management and appropriate methods of combining education with entertainment. Itineraries should be understandable to children and incorporate storytelling, games, competitions and other forms of interactive learning.

At the same time, tourism businesses need to recognize the different roles of children and parents. Children may seek excitement, stories, play and opportunities to make choices, while parents are likely to focus on safety, hygiene, cost, quality and convenience. Successful products therefore need to address both sides of the travel experience.

For Iran, the development of child tourism could ultimately contribute to a more diverse and specialized tourism market. But turning the concept into a sustainable sector will require measurable standards for safety, hygiene, accommodation, food, transportation, child protection and environmental sustainability.

Rather than simply describing a destination as “child-friendly,” establishing and enforcing such standards could provide a practical foundation for developing a tourism sector in which children are not merely accompanying travelers, but active participants in the travel experience.

AM