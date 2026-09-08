Iran attends Cosmoscow International Contemporary Art Fair for third consecutive year

TEHRAN – Officials at Iran’s pavilion in the 14th Cosmoscow International Contemporary Art Fair announced that the works of Iranian artists have been well-received by visitors to the event, which is considered Russia’s most important professional art showcase.

The event was held from September 4 to 6 at the Timiryazev Tsentr in Moscow, featuring 108 galleries. Modern and contemporary Iranian art was showcased at this international event through a dedicated “Persian” section, IRNA reported.

Iranian artists have been participating in this exhibition for the third consecutive year. Selected works from over 50 artists, represented by eight Iranian galleries, were displayed and available for sale.

The collection presented in this project showcased diverse experiences of modern and contemporary Iranian art across several generations and artistic movements. Works by established international artists, including Mansour Ghandriz, Massoud Arabshahi, Ali Akbar Sadeghi, Sirak Melkonian, Aydin Aghdashloo, Nikzad Nodjoumi, Mohsen Vaziri Moghaddam, Reza Derakhshani, Farideh Lashai, Hossein Kazemi, Farshid Maleki, and other pioneers, alongside contemporary Iranian artists, were met with visitor interest.

Kazem Jalali, Iran’s Ambassador to Russia, visited the Iranian pavilion at this fair and emphasized the importance of utilizing the potential of visual arts and fostering direct interaction between artists, galleries, and cultural institutions of both countries to develop cultural relations between Iran and Russia.

“The significance of the presence of Iranian artists and galleries in the Russian market is not limited to displaying and selling works. Participating in such an event means an Iranian artist entering the professional network of the Russian art market, gaining visibility among collectors, gallerists, experts, and cultural institution managers, and creating opportunities for future exhibitions, artwork sales, and collaborations,” Jalali stated.

“The continuity of such presence helps build trust and recognition in the art market, which in contemporary art usually only comes through consistent presence and direct interaction among artists, galleries, and collectors,” he noted.

Margarita Pushkina, Director and Founder of the Cosmosco International Contemporary Art Fair, also commented during her visit to Iran’s pavilion: “We all know that without any exaggeration, Iranian culture and art are very rich, and we have always been interested in it.”

“Before the participation of contemporary Iranian artists in our exhibition, we had heard and were aware of much about their capabilities. When the opportunity arose to invite Iranian galleries and artists to participate in this event, it was a great honor for us,” Pushkina added.

“Russian people have become acquainted with the work of talented Iranian artists over the past years and have become accustomed to Iran presenting its galleries and artists’ works to them.”

Also speaking during the visit, Abdolreza Rashed, the Cultural Attaché of the Iranian Embassy in Russia, said: “The presence of our country’s artists in Cosmoscow for the past three years is not merely a ceremonial act. This presence can be considered a practical example of cultural diplomacy through art, a path through which Iran is introduced not only through official programs but directly through the works and language of Iranian artists.”

“Over the past three years, by supporting the participation of Iranian galleries and artists, accelerating and facilitating negotiations with the Russian side, making necessary arrangements with the exhibition organizers, and assisting in establishing connections between art professionals of both countries, we have tried to pave the way for a more regular and effective presence of Iranian art,” Rashed further noted.

“In the Iran pavilion, titled ‘Persian Art: Dialogue of Generations,’ an effort has been made to present a contemporary image of Iranian art to the Russian audience, going beyond stereotypical perceptions. Through the presence of works from different generations, the historical continuity between modern and contemporary Iranian art has been showcased,” he stated.

SS/SAB