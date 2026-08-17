Iran demands global tribunals after Ben-Gvir urges daily slaughter quota in Gaza

TEHRAN — The horrifying proposal to institutionalize the slaughter of Palestinians has ripped away any remaining diplomatic veneer shielding Israel.

During a weekend podcast hosted by Rom Braslavski, Israel’s National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir openly campaigned for a fixed assassination quota. He blatantly said that Israeli forces should execute 30 to 40 people in the Gaza Strip every single night.

His rationale deliberately ignored military objectives. “There are people there who are not worthy of life,” he declared. “They shouldn’t live. They’re not even people.”

The broadcast triggered absolute revulsion. Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs, Kazem Gharibabadi, anchored the diplomatic pushback by characterizing the appearance as an unvarnished confession of war crimes. Taking to X, Gharibabadi dissected the minister’s demands for daily exterminations and territorial annexation.

“The minister of domestic security of the Zionist regime of Israel has set a ‘nightly quota’ for killing in Gaza: 30 to 40 people,” Gharibabadi wrote. “This Zionist criminal simultaneously speaks of expelling Palestinians and settlement construction throughout Gaza.”

He demanded these admissions be archived for “the Day of Judgment and the trial of these criminals.”

These confessions mirror the reality on the ground. Despite a supposed ceasefire, the Gaza Health Ministry confirms relentless Israeli strikes have killed over 1,250 Palestinians since the “truce” began. Ben-Gvir envisions a fully occupied enclave stripped of its indigenous population.

The Gaza Rights Center stated the comments squarely fit international definitions of incitement to genocide, urging the International Criminal Court to integrate the audio into ongoing probes. The Council on American-Islamic Relations compared the cabinet’s driving ideology directly to Nazi doctrines.

The podcast contained other macabre exchanges. When the host asked to personally execute Palestinian prisoners, Ben-Gvir enthusiastically agreed.

Some users circulated translated clips on X of the minister calling the prospect of facilitating those executions one of his “greatest dreams.” Additionally, some users pointed to the exchange as definitive proof of deeply entrenched sadism driving the occupation.

For many, the horrific arithmetic of 30 to 40 nightly deaths is the quiet policy of the ongoing genocide, finally spoken aloud.