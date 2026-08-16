Ben-Gvir says Palestinian detainees should be hanged ‘one by one’

Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir says he will do everything in his power to secure the execution of Palestinian prisoners, saying he hopes they will be hanged "one by one."

His comments come after the Israeli parliament passed legislation allowing the death penalty in certain cases involving Palestinians.

Speaking with former Israeli captive Rom Braslavski, Ben-Gvir said hanging would be the method of execution under the death penalty legislation he has promoted.

"I will do the impossible when the time comes," Ben-Gvir said. "I promise you that I will do everything in my power and turn the world upside down to make this happen."

Ben-Gvir also said he was "happy" that Palestinian prisoners were facing harsher conditions in Israeli prisons.

The Israeli parliament passed legislation on March 30, 2026, imposing the death penalty by hanging on Palestinians convicted of killing Israelis if a military court determines that the act constituted "terrorism" or was motivated by the "denial of the existence of the State of Israel."

The legislation has drawn international criticism from rights groups and legal experts over its discriminatory application and concerns surrounding due process and the treatment of Palestinian prisoners.

Ben-Gvir has repeatedly advocated for the execution of Palestinian prisoners, making the issue a central part of his political agenda.

In a post on its Facebook, Middle Eye quoted Ben G Gvir said in an interview, "Insha'Allah... we will settle all of Gaza," calling for Israel to conduct nightly air strikes on the besieged enclave.

Wearing a noose pin to represent his support for the death penalty law for Palestinian prisoners, he expressed his desire to "encourage immigration" out of Gaza and see it settled by Israelis.

He also said "there are people there (Israeli jails) who are not human beings" who "do not need to live".