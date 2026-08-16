Database unveiled to document Minab war crime, commemorate victims

TEHRAN - A comprehensive database of information, documents, and narratives has been unveiled on the 168th day since the US-Israeli war crime at Minab School to systematically document the various dimensions of the tragedy and preserve the memory of its innocent victims.

On February 28, the Shajareh Tayyebeh elementary school in Minab, Hormozgan province, became the site of a catastrophic massacre during the initial waves of aggression launched by the United States and the Zionist regime against Iran.

The strike occurred as students—children aged between 7 and 12—were beginning their morning lessons. A precision missile strike caused the immediate collapse of the school building, trapping students and teachers beneath mountains of rubble. Official reports confirmed a final death toll of 168 victims, with at least 95 others sustaining severe injuries, marking one of the most harrowing atrocities of the conflict's opening day.

According to the Minab Database Secretariat, the platform was established to honor the victims of the Minab School tragedy, prevent the fragmentation of source materials, and counter attempts to distort the facts surrounding the incident. It brings together relevant documents, media reports, and first-hand accounts in a centralized digital repository.

In addition to presenting documented analyses, the platform features specialized sections, including a Victims Archive, a collection documenting reactions from domestic and international institutions and public figures, news coverage, and an arts archive.

The Minab Comprehensive Database has been designed as a dynamic platform. As the collection and verification of new documents and accounts continues, it is intended to develop into one of the most comprehensive digital references for examining the legal and social dimensions of the incident.

To further expand and enrich its archive, the Minab Comprehensive Database is inviting members of the public and media professionals to submit any relevant documents, photographs, accounts, and other information in their possession for review and potential publication. Materials can be submitted through minabmemory.com.