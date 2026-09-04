Ben Gvir unveils seven-year blueprint to ethnically cleanse Gaza

TEHRAN — Itamar Ben Gvir has formalized the ultimate objective of the Gaza genocide. Israel’s extremist national security minister published a rigid seven-year timetable to empty the besieged territory of 1.86 million indigenous Palestinians.

He calls the ethnic cleansing program “Disengagement 7/10.” The plan shifts forced displacement from the fringes of Israeli rhetoric directly to the center of upcoming coalition negotiations.

The proposal, reported across Hebrew-language media including Yedioth Ahronoth, makes the creation of a government ministry for this purpose a central condition for his Jewish Power party joining any post-election coalition.

A mechanized clearance operation

Ben Gvir demands the physical removal of 250,000 residents within the first twelve months. The quota escalates to 1.11 million by year three.

To manage this mass expulsion, his “Jewish Power” party requires the creation of a specialized government ministry armed with a $3.3 billion initial budget.

Emigrants would supposedly receive temporary transit support before being permanently locked out of their homeland.

The regime frequently floats Turkey, Ethiopia, the Democratic Republic of Congo, and neighboring Arab states as potential dumping grounds. None have agreed to participate in the erasure.

Egyptian authorities have refused to allow permanent transfers through the Sinai border.

Awaiting American approval

The broader Israeli security establishment is actively preparing the logistics for mass deportation.

War Minister Israel Katz confirmed on Wednesday that occupation forces are completely primed to remove the population “by sea, by air, by every way possible.” He bluntly dismissed any alternative solution for the devastated enclave.

Katz noted that U.S. President Donald Trump temporarily froze the displacement agenda under pressure from Arab capitals but deliberately kept the policy on the table.

Tel Aviv expects full U.S. backing to supposedly clear the way. The Trump administration previously floated the idea of transforming a depopulated Gaza into a lucrative commercial resort.

Institutionalizing the genocide

Depopulating the strip has always been the baseline military strategy.

A leaked October 2023 intelligence directive documented early plans to unleash unlivable conditions to force an exodus.

Nearly three years of relentless bombardment have achieved exactly that. Israeli forces have slaughtered over 73,470 Palestinians, predominantly women and children.

Independent medical estimates suggest the true death toll is substantially higher. Entire civilian neighborhoods are reduced to concrete dust. At least 800,000 survivors are trapped in squalid coastal encampments without basic infrastructure.

Many observers contend that Katz and Ben Gvir are merely verbalizing the explicit intent of the military campaign.

The proposals constitute overt crimes against humanity and severe violations of the Geneva Conventions. Yet the architects of this genocide face zero domestic resistance. Recent polling indicates 82 percent of Israelis support expelling the remaining residents.

With parliamentary elections slated for late October, the complete liquidation of Palestinian presence in Gaza has become an open, heavily funded electoral promise.