Israeli settler arson and military sieges devastate West Bank towns

TEHRAN — A coordinated campaign of arson, land seizures, and military raids is accelerating across the occupied West Bank. Documentation from Palestinian human rights organizations shows that Israel and its armed settler militias are systematically clearing Palestinian communities from their ancestral territory.

Washington continues to shield this ongoing campaign with unconditional military aid and diplomatic backing.

Calculated arson and forced displacement

A report published in late August by the Palestinian Colonization and Wall Resistance Commission reveals a stark pattern.

Illegal settlers and occupation soldiers carried out nearly 89 percent of all arson attacks against Palestinian property since early 2023.

Out of 900 documented fires set to homes, farms, and vehicles, settlers lit 799. Israeli soldiers set 101. The yearly toll has escalated sharply, climbing from 217 incidents in 2023 to 307 in 2025, with over 110 more logged in early 2026.

Between January 2023 and July 2026, regime-backed violence forcibly displaced 121 Palestinian communities across the West Bank. 46 of those communities were entirely emptied. More than 6,200 Palestinians were driven from their homes, including over 3,000 children.

Sieges and military land theft

This violent displacement works alongside direct land confiscation.

Israel recently issued orders seizing 37.5 dunams of Palestinian land in Beitunia to expand an existing military site near the illegal Beit Horon settlement.

That order follows 31 separate seizure orders issued in July alone, which targeted over 831 dunams across the occupied territory.

On the ground, armed settlers operate in direct collusion with occupation troops. In Qusra, south of Nablus, settlers backed by soldiers have besieged Palestinian families in the Ras al-Ain neighborhood for weeks, severing water and electricity while blocking emergency medical access.

Hebrew media outlets confirmed that army units stood by as masked settlers stormed homes and set surrounding lands on fire.

Similar assaults struck Al-Mughayyir, where troops sealed the main entrance for twenty hours while settlers attacked livestock and shot at civilians. In Nablus and the Al-Amari camp, Israeli special forces opened fire on young men during early morning raids.

Prison abuse

The street violence mirrors the brutal conditions inside Israeli detention facilities. Extremist minister Itamar Ben-Gvir recently filmed himself inspecting cells holding Palestinian female prisoners.

When detainees complained of denied medical treatment, unclean clothes, and missing basic necessities, Ben-Gvir dismissed their words as whining and boasted about stripping away basic rights.

Hamas condemned the visit as political depravity and fascist theater, warning that Israeli prisons have become arenas for systemic torture.

The seamless coordination between rampaging settlers, army command, and cabinet ministers exposes a unified strategy.