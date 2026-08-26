Israel launches organized pogroms against defenseless Palestinian towns

TEHRAN — The occupied West Bank is systematically being suffocated. Israeli forces and armed settler militias have fused into a single apparatus of terror, waging a relentless campaign of raids, land theft, and violence across Palestinian neighborhoods.

Backed by Washington, Tel Aviv is accelerating a coordinated project of ethnic cleansing.

Erasing institutions

The assault on Palestinian existence extends directly into international humanitarian facilities.

The Israeli military raided the Qalandiya Training Center in the Kafr Aqab neighborhood of East al-Quds (Jerusalem) on August 25.

This UNRWA facility provided educational services and vocational training to some 16,000 Palestinian refugees.

The troops forcibly expelled the staff, ordered them never to return, and initiated a complete takeover.

Far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir arrived to celebrate the seizure. Broadcasting his triumph from inside the facility, he declared that the United Nations agency "has no place in Jerusalem."

The Israeli regime immediately announced plans to confiscate the site and replace it with a settlement complex.

The brazen takeover amounts to a direct assault on one of the few remaining institutional lifelines for vulnerable Palestinian refugees, while openly trampling the international legal protections and diplomatic immunities that are supposed to shield UN premises from precisely this kind of unlawful intrusion.

Organized pogroms

Outside al-Quds, the violence takes a more visceral form.

Settler attacks across the West Bank have surged by 63 percent in the first seven months of this year compared to the same period in 2025.

The Palestinian Colonization and Wall Resistance Commission documented over 4,100 incidents of settler aggression.

These are regime-sanctioned pogroms. United Nations Special Rapporteur Francesca Albanese has explicitly used the term to describe the organized violence against defenseless civilians.

The cruelty is calculated. In the village of Qusra, settlers and soldiers laid a brutal two-week siege on three families, cutting off their water and trapping them inside a single home while the military commandeered another property.

In Za'atara, armed settlers beat residents in their homes, leaving three Palestinians requiring hospitalization before stealing their livestock.

In Burin, attackers cut electricity poles feeding a Palestinian family home. In Duma, Israeli troops bulldozed agricultural land and demolished tin shelters.

The objective is clear: make everyday life so unbearable that Palestinians are eventually driven to leave.

Official vandalism and medical terror

The lawlessness is driven from the highest levels of the Israeli government.

In a vivid display of regime-sponsored hatred, extremist Knesset member Zvi Sukkot recently entered the village of Madama armed with a sledgehammer.

Flanked and protected by Israeli soldiers, the lawmaker physically smashed a monument commemorating Palestinian martyrs.

His staff joined in the vandalism. The military later claimed the demolition was unauthorized, yet the footage clearly shows that troops stood by and watched a politician destroy Palestinian property for an abhorrent propaganda video.

This sadism also permeates the Israeli prison system. Palestinian medical professionals are being aggressively targeted.

Dr. Dima Amin, a 55-year-old gynecologist abducted from Ramallah, suffered a massive heart attack in custody.

Interrogators refused to loosen the tight restraints that caused her condition to deteriorate.

Even after she was rushed to a hospital for emergency cardiac catheterization, Israeli authorities immediately threw her back into a harsh interrogation center without adequate medical follow-up.

Human rights organizations report that thousands of Palestinians face deliberate starvation, torture, and lethal medical neglect in these dungeons.

A shrinking horizon under American cover

Israel is weaponizing every aspect of Palestinian life.

Crippling fuel shortages engineered by the occupation regime have been paralyzing basic civic functions.

Meanwhile, authorities are aggressively pushing the E1 settlement expansion plan, a project designed to geographically sever the West Bank in two and isolate East al-Quds (Jerusalem) entirely.

None of this happens in a vacuum. The United States provides the diplomatic shield and military hardware required to sustain this violence.

From time to time, Washington may issue hollow warnings about settler aggression. However, it has been consistently funding the very military that arms those settlers.

Israel is actively attempting to crush the spirit of Palestinian resistance and erase Palestinian identity. Yet despite the sieges, the demolished homes, and the stolen land, the Palestinian people remain rooted to their soil.