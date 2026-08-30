Settler rampages, military raids accelerate across West Bank

TEHRAN — Armed Israeli settlers backed by armed forces launched a series of violent rampages across the West Bank over the weekend, unleashing systematic terror against Palestinian civilians, foreign journalists, and human rights defenders.

Early Sunday, hundreds of Israeli extremists invaded the village of Awarta, southeast of Nablus, under heavy military protection.

Israeli forces locked down the Deir Sharaf and Awarta checkpoints to choke Palestinian movement while settlers performed Talmudic rituals at local Islamic shrines.

The shrine raid followed a brutal Saturday across Nablus that displaced hundreds of residents and wounded dozens.

In Jalud, masked settlers ambushed 51-year-old Aida Ahmed Abdullah, her husband Mahmoud al-Tubasi, and an NBC News crew reporting on the family’s forced expulsion from their home.

Attackers rammed a vehicle toward the group and struck them with wooden clubs and heavy stones. NBC News correspondent Matt Bradley was hit twice in the arm, while three crew members and Abdullah sustained injuries requiring emergency medical treatment.

Benjamin Netanyahu described the attackers as a handful of rioters, attempting to deflect from the direct military backing provided to settler militias.

Rampages targeting farmers, international observers

The aggression spread rapidly across multiple governorates.

In Silwad, northeast of Ramallah, settlers assaulted two sisters, 75-year-old Mona Hamid and 65-year-old Aaliya Hamid, while they gathered figs on their land, stealing their phones and vehicle keys.

In al-Mughayyir, Burqa, and Araba, armed gangs under army protection fired live rounds at homes and farms, injuring multiple residents.

Violence also intensified in Masafer Yatta, where settlers attacked solidarity workers and abducted British activist Finn Joughlin after he intervened to shield Palestinian children.

Israeli forces later detained Joughlin rather than arresting his kidnappers. Meanwhile in Qusra, the troops deliberately blocked an ambulance from reaching a besieged family while settlers set fire to surrounding agricultural land.

Prison torment and political desperation

This physical violence reflects official policy inside Israeli detention centers.

On Sunday, extremist National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir released video footage of himself inspecting female Palestinian prisoners at Damon Prison.

When detainees confronted him over denied showers, contaminated water, and severe medical neglect, Ben-Gvir openly boasted about reducing their living conditions to “bare minimum” levels.

Furthermore, Avi Ashkenazi, the military correspondent for the Hebrew-language media outlet Maariv, acknowledged recently that figures within Netanyahu’s government have actively cultivated West Bank chaos for electoral gain.

Recent polling by Channel 12 shows 59 percent of voters oppose Netanyahu, with his coalition trailing by 27 points.

Driven by political panic, Israel continues its atrocities with complete U.S. military and diplomatic coverage, attempting to suppress Palestinian resistance.