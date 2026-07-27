15th Intl. 100-Second Film Festival extends deadline following strong demand

TEHRAN- In response to interest and numerous requests from filmmakers and audiences, the organizers of the International 100-Second Film Festival have announced a one-week extension for the submission of entries.

The original deadline for submissions, previously set for August 1, has now been pushed back to August 8.

The festival continues to invite short films across several diverse categories, including animation, documentary, fiction, and works utilizing artificial intelligence.

Under the direction of Mohaddeseh Pirhadi, the 15th edition will center its thematic focus on three primary categories including "Battle for the Future," "Battle for the Children of the World," and "Battle for the Homeland."

The festival is renowned for its stringent time constraints, which challenge creators to deliver a complete and impactful narrative within a very limited window.

According to the official call, entries for the first two categories must be produced as short films with a maximum duration of 100 seconds. However, recognizing the complexity and emotional depth often required to depict themes of national loyalty and sacrifice, the organizers have extended the time limit for the "Battle for the Homeland" category, allowing films in this section to reach up to 300 seconds.

Interested filmmakers and artists are encouraged to visit the official festival website at 100fest.com for further details regarding the call for entries and submission guidelines.

The 15th International 100-Second Film Festival is scheduled to take place in Tehran in September.

Since its inception, the festival has served as a prestigious platform for discovering new talents and experimenting with the art of the short, pushing the boundaries of how much emotion and information can be conveyed in a few fleeting seconds. The upcoming edition promises to be a diverse gathering of international perspectives, reflecting the shared struggles and hopes of humanity through the lens of a camera.

The Art Bureau of the Islamic Ideology Dissemination Organization is the organizer of the festival.

SAB/