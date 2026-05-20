Pezeshkian: Old methods cannot solve Iran's current challenges

TEHRAN – President Masoud Pezeshkian has stated that Iran's current complex problems cannot be resolved only through old methods, emphasizing the need for new methods and a shift in managerial thinking amid escalating pressures.

Speaking at a meeting of provincial governors on Wednesday, Pezeshkian said that officials must rely on "creativity, the participation of elites in decision making, and the utilization of public capacities" to navigate the present conditions.

Referring to the pressures resulting from sanctions and the enemy's efforts to impose an economic blockade on the country, Pezeshkian noted that the enemies believe they can force the Iranian nation to surrender through pressure and economic siege. He stressed that the prerequisite for neutralizing these pressures is trust in the people and the maximum utilization of the country's capable, creative, and innovative forces and elites.

He further stated that under pressure and constraints, managers must either find a way or create new pathways so that the country can pass the current situation with strength and dignity.

The meeting was attended by several ministers and focused on reviewing the latest conditions in the provinces, managing the consequences of the war, ensuring the supply of people's essential needs, and coordinating the continuation of public services.

Pezeshkian also praised the governors, local officials, the Interior Minister, and administrative staff for their round-the-clock efforts under wartime conditions.

"The fact that we have been able to continue the path of governing the country despite pressures and limitations, and to reduce problems as much as possible, is the result of the efforts, solidarity, and field presence of all managers and authorities," he added.