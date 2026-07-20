23rd Meeting of Ministers of Culture of SCO Member States concludes

TEHRAN – The 23rd Meeting of Ministers of Culture of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Member States concluded on Sunday in the city of Cholpon Ata, Kyrgyzstan, and the heads of the participating delegations, including the Minister of Culture and Islamic Guidance of Iran, Seyyed Abbas Salehi, signed the final statement.

A section of the statement, signed by all members, reads: “The members, emphasizing that the use of force is unacceptable, highlighted the importance of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization statement dated March 2, 2026, regarding the attention to the situation surrounding the Islamic Republic of Iran”.

The signatories expressed their sincere sympathy and condolences to the families of the victims of the attacks on Iran (by the US and Israel) and declared their full support and solidarity with the government and people of Iran, IRNA reported.

The parties also expressed deep concern regarding the military attacks against the territory of the Islamic Republic of Iran, including attacks on cultural and humanitarian centers, as well as monuments, historical sites, and the ancient heritage of this country.

The Meeting of Ministers of Culture of the SCO Member States is the primary mechanism for multilateral cooperation in the field of culture. Its work focuses on intercultural exchanges, as well as the preservation and promotion of the rich tangible and intangible cultural heritage.

In accordance with the Agreement between the Governments of the SCO Member States on Cooperation in Culture in 2007, the parties cooperate in the following areas: music, theater and fine arts; cinema; archival, library and museum affairs; protection of cultural heritage sites; folk crafts and decorative arts; amateur, variety performance and circus arts; and other creative activities.

Meetings, discussions, and a dinner banquet with Iranologists, Persian language professors, and professors from Kyrgyz universities, bilateral meetings with the culture ministers of participating countries, attendance at the awards ceremony for winners of the SCO International Film Festival, and the official dinner banquet hosted by the Minister of Culture of Kyrgyzstan were among the programs of Salehi during his trip to Kyrgyzstan.

SS/SAB

