Iran-US agreement pursued with dignity, and strength: President

TEHRAN- President Masoud Pezeshkian stated that the recent agreement between Iran and the US was advanced with dignity and strength, grounded in the principles articulated by the late Leader, and that no concessions were made to adversaries.

Addressing the 39th National Conference of Education Officials, Pezeshkian paid tribute to the student martyrs of Minab. He underscored that the agreement was pursued with unwavering resolve and in full alignment with the foundational tenets set forth by the late Leader.

In his remarks, the President criticized the nation's over-reliance on oil revenues, identifying the pool of talented human capital within the country's schools as the most valuable social asset. Referring to the criminal actions of the Zionist regime across West Asia, he described scientific and comprehensive investment in the younger generation as an indispensable necessity.

Pezeshkian also took issue with the unjust criticisms levelled against the recent agreement with the United States. "The agreement was negotiated with wisdom, reason, and rigorous expert deliberation," he asserted. "All those involved in this process are prepared for sacrifice and are not inclined toward compromise. What has been accomplished is rooted in expedience, sagacity, and national honor. We will resolve our problems and transform the existing status quo."

The President emphasized that the fundamental challenge facing the country is not a lack of plans or strategies, but rather a shortage of knowledgeable, committed, and selfless individuals willing to dedicate their time and effort to resolving current predicaments. He reaffirmed the government's non-partisan and inclusive approach, stating that no hindrance has ever been placed before constructive initiatives, and that the administration welcomes all capable individuals who are prepared to assume responsibility and deliver tangible results.

