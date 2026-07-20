New ambassadors of Pakistan, Iraq, Sri Lanka, and Ireland present credentials to Iran’s FM

TEHRAN — The newly appointed ambassadors of Pakistan, Iraq, Sri Lanka, and Ireland officially commenced their diplomatic missions in Iran on Monday, presenting copies of their credentials to Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The diplomatic arrivals mark a significant expansion of bilateral engagements for Tehran across South Asia, the Middle East, and Europe.

Joining the diplomatic cohort on Monday was Imran Ahmed Siddiqui, Pakistan’s newly appointed ambassador to the Islamic Republic. Siddiqui, a senior diplomat with extensive experience in multilateral cooperation, national security, and United Nations affairs, previously served as Islamabad’s envoy to Bangladesh. His posting follows high-level directives from Islamabad aimed at removing bottlenecks in bilateral trade and strengthening regional connectivity along the shared border.

Among the other new envoys is Yaser Abdul-Zahra al-Hajjaj, the incoming Iraqi Ambassador to Tehran. Al-Hajjaj, who previously served as Iraq’s cultural attaché in Iran, assumed his duties just ahead of an expected official visit by the Iraqi Prime Minister to the Iranian capital later this week.

Also presenting her credentials was Prof. Fazeeha Azmi, making history as Sri Lanka’s first female ambassador to Iran. A former Professor of Geography at the University of Peradeniya with extensive international academic experience, Prof. Azmi outlined plans to expand bilateral engagement in trade, employment, education, pharmaceuticals, and tourism—specifically targeting a renewal of Iranian travel to Sri Lanka.

Completing the group of new appointments is Ireland's Aidan Cronin. His arrival signifies a notable milestone in European-Iranian relations, following Dublin's decision to restore full diplomatic normalization and station a resident ambassador in Tehran after a hiatus of more than a decade.