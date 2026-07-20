Army: Rationality requires war to continue until Iran achieves full deterrence

TEHRAN — Iran has vowed to sustain its defensive operations against US aggression until the Islamic Republic establishes absolute deterrence, ensuring the permanent prevention of any future violations against the country.

"Rationality dictates that the war must continue until it achieves total deterrence for the Iranian nation," Brigadier General Mohammad Akrami-Nia, spokesman for Iran's Army, said on Monday.

He continued, "Otherwise, the enemy will miscalculate and invade Iran's sacred soil once again. Therefore, pursuing the war until absolute deterrence is established is not an emotional or warmongering stance—it is a strategic decision grounded in hard experience and logic."

Turning his attention to regional geopolitics, the Army spokesperson strongly condemned the collaboration of certain neighboring states with Washington's hostile campaigns against the Islamic Republic.

"Several southern Persian Gulf nations, which have benefited from the capacity of the Strait of Hormuz for years to export billions of dollars in oil and bring in imports, are today collaborating with the criminal United States in strikes against Iran," Gen. Akrami-Nia noted. "This move is entirely unjust and unacceptable—it cannot and will not be allowed to continue."

He firmly reasserted Iran’s sovereign authority and strategic control over the critical maritime chokepoint, issuing a stern warning to complicit regional regimes.

"Countries that have aided the US terrorist military in its illegal acts of aggression will undoubtedly face severe consequences when navigating the Strait of Hormuz," he warned. "We will never allow military hardware or equipment intended for use against the Iranian people to pass through these waters."

