Iran set to meet Puerto Rico in U.S. in friendly

TEHRAN - The Iranian national football team are scheduled to play Puerto Rico as part of preparation for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The schedule for the team's preparatory matches is also being finalized. According to the plans made, a friendly match against the Gambia national team has been confirmed, and before the start of the World Cup, the national team will also play another match against Puerto Rico — a match that will be held behind closed doors without spectators.

In addition, negotiations are ongoing for several other matches, and it is likely that the national team will play two more official friendly matches during their preparation camp in Turkey, giving the coaching staff more time to evaluate the players before the start of the World Cup.

Iran have been drawn in Group G for the World Cup, which will be co-hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada from June 11 to July 19.

Team Melli are scheduled to open their campaign against New Zealand in Los Angeles on June 15, followed by a match against Belgium at the same venue on June 21. Its final group match is set for June 26 against Egypt in Seattle.