“The Book Charmer” appears at Iranian bookstores

TEHRAN- A Persian translation of American author Karen Hawkins’s novel “The Book Charmer” has recently been published by Milkan Publications in Tehran.

The book has been translated into Persian by Saeideh Khakpour.

“The Book Charmer” tells the story of the quaint Southern town of Dove Pond and its eccentric librarian, Sarah Dove, who possesses a magical gift that would be the envy of any bibliophile: she can hear the whispers of books. They tell her their moods, their stories, and most importantly, they tell her exactly which reader needs them at any given moment. To Sarah, being a librarian is a divine matchmaking service between souls and stories.

However, the peaceful rhythm of Dove Pond is under threat. The town is slowly dying, and the books have begun whispering a new, urgent message about a coming change. They foretell the arrival of a "displaced city girl" named Grace Wheeler, claiming she is the key to the town’s salvation.

Grace Wheeler, however, is far from the willing hero Sarah expects. Guarded, cynical, and scarred by a rocky past in the foster care system, Grace has no interest in Southern charm or quirky neighbors. She has only returned to Dove Pond for one reason: loyalty. She is there to care for Mama Giano ("Mama G."), the woman who provided her the only true home she ever knew, and her young niece. Grace’s plan is simple: fulfill her familial duties and escape back to the city as quickly as possible.

Despite Grace’s resistance, Sarah and the meddlesome, wise books of the library have other plans. The books don't just whisper to Sarah; they actively intervene. An especially persistent and wise book eventually finds its way into Grace’s hands through Sarah’s subtle guidance. As Grace begins to read, the walls she has built around her heart start to crumble.

Through the "magic" of the right book at the right time, Grace begins to see the town through a different lens. She discovers the deep strength inherent in true friendship and finds herself drawn to Trav, the handsome but struggling veteran living next door who is battling his own demons and PTSD. As Grace becomes more entwined in the lives of the residents, she realizes that saving Dove Pond isn't just a chore—it’s a journey toward her own healing.

Karen Hawkins weaves a sweet and cozy narrative that balances lighthearted magic with poignant real-world struggles. By alternating perspectives between Sarah, Grace, and Trav, the story provides a multi-dimensional look at how a community heals itself. While Grace initially views Dove Pond as a temporary stop, she eventually embraces the challenge to rescue the charmed community, discovering in the process the tantalizing promise of new love and the transformative power of finding one's place in the world.

“The Book Charmer” is a heartwarming exploration of the Southern magic found in everyday connections, proving that while books can guide us, it is the courage to open our hearts to others that truly saves us. It serves as an introduction to the “Dove Pond” series.

SAB/