New equation in the Strait of Hormuz

Resalat commented on the new conditions and equation in the Strait of Hormuz. According to Resalat, during the Ramadan War, the Strait of Hormuz not only revealed its geographical and strategic potential to all countries in the world, but also became one of the effective tools of the Islamic Republic of Iran in confronting the American-Zionist enemies.

The reality is that the West and other actors in the field of international relations have no choice but to accept the new order in the Strait of Hormuz. No matter how much the United States and its allies oppose adapting to this new and emerging reality, they will definitely pay more strategic and economic costs in confronting Iran. Undoubtedly, the Trump administration cannot prevent the formation of this order and the establishment of new rules for the Islamic Republic of Iran to manage the Strait of Hormuz by issuing various statements and ridiculous threats in cyberspace. Undoubtedly, in the near future, examples of the failure and defeat of the United States and the Zionist regime in this battle will emerge one after another.

Hamshahri: Iran is a global player

In a note, Hamshahri discussed the importance of Iran’s control of the Strait of Hormuz and quoted Mashallah Shamsolvaezin, an advisor to the Center for Strategic Studies in the Middle East, as saying: If Iran can exert its control over the Strait of Hormuz, it will in fact have control over the nerve center of the world economy. Imagine a country like Canada, or a European country, or any other country in the world, deciding to join the illegal US sanctions against Iran; in such a situation, Iran could reciprocate and restrict or sanction the passage of ships and related transfers from that country through the Strait of Hormuz. In this sense, Iran is arming itself with a weapon through the Strait of Hormuz that may no longer require nuclear weapons. If this military power and geopolitical upper hand are combined with a smart agreement on the Strait of Hormuz, Iran will be in a position to influence world energy prices, change economic flows, and generally play the role of a global player.

Arman-e-Melli: Changing Iran's trade map after the war

Along with the recent war, many political and economic equations in the country and the region changed. The change in Iran's trade and economic exchanges with some countries in the region after the Ramadan War is one of these developments. The reduction in the level of some previous exchanges with regular partners in the region has highlighted the need for Iran to seek more reliable routes and more stable partners in order to maintain the sustainability of its trade. In such circumstances, Oman, due to its balanced political relations with Iran, constructive approach in bilateral relations and developing port capacities, has been raised more than ever as one of the important options in the country's new trade equations. Some experts believe in this regard; countries such as Oman, Iraq, Pakistan, Eurasian countries, etc. are suitable options that can form a suitable platform for the development of maritime-land trade relations and these cooperations will definitely not be a short-term choice, but rather are considered a strategic necessity in Iran's economic relations.

Ettelaat: Traitor royalists

In an article, Ettelaat addressed the humiliation of the royalists again in the 40-day war and wrote: The resistance of the Iranian people in recent wars led to dignity and victory, and at the same time, by exposing the role of the royalists who supported the American and Israeli attacks, it showed that their claim of pro-Iranism was a cover for betrayal and deception. The people of Iran and many people in other countries, observing the behavior of the small group of royalists towards the war imposed on Iran by the terrorist armies of the United States and the Zionist regime, clearly concluded that this group is neither patriotic, nor philanthropic, nor does it adhere to moral standards. From the top to the bottom, they have long called on Trump and Netanyahu to attack Iran so that their false idea of ​​returning to the country and seizing power can be opened. The great failure that has befallen them has made them oblivious to the fact that when their bully masters have failed to achieve their sinister goals by launching the most intense war and committing the worst crimes for 40 days and nights, these lowly servants will be powerless and will be defeated by the Iranian nation's offer.

