Iran files formal UN complaint detailing dozens of US breaches of MoU

TEHRAN - Iran has submitted a formal complaint to the United Nations, accusing the United States of systematically violating the recently signed memorandum of understanding(MoU). Amir Saeid Iravani, Iran’s Permanent Representative to the UN, detailed 42 separate breaches in a letter addressed to Secretary-General António Guterres and the Security Council, firmly asserting that the US is acting as the aggressor rather than the victim.

The dispute centers on the Islamabad memorandum of understanding, signed on June 17 under Pakistani mediation. Designed to halt months of conflict, the pact aimed to establish lasting peace, lift the US naval blockade, and reopen the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz. However, Washington began undermining the accord almost immediately after its signing, persistently failing to fulfill its commitments.

According to the official letter, which Iran requested be circulated as a formal Security Council document, the US has shown a blatant disregard for its international obligations. Tehran's key grievances include repeated military strikes targeting Iranian territory, the unlawful revocation of oil export licenses, and the continued freezing of Iranian assets. Furthermore, while the pact designates Iran as responsible for managing safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz, Tehran accuses the US of establishing a parallel, militarily protected shipping route that has reintroduced instability to the vital waterway.

The document, which covers a timeline of incidents from June 18 to July 13, also highlights the US failure to curb Israeli military actions in Lebanon. It specifically criticizes recent statements by President Donald Trump regarding plans to reinstate the blockade and impose transit fees on vessels. Ultimately, Iravani criticized the UN Security Council's inaction, warning that its failure to respond has only emboldened Washington's hostile behavior.

