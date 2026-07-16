Iran’s men sitting volleyball secure 2028 LA Paralympics berth

TEHRAN – Iran’s men defeated Kazakhstan in straight sets (25-18, 25-10, 25-23) in the 2026 Sitting Volleyball World Championships semifinals on Thursday.

Iran secured their berth in the 2028 Paralympic Games as one of top two teams.

Team Melli had previously defeated Poland, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Japan, Croatia and the U.S.

Iran will play winners of Bosnia and Herzegovina and Brazil ion the final match on Friday.

The World Championships, hosted at the World ParaVolley Development Centre, feature 16 men’s teams and 16 women’s teams.

The tournament is the first opportunity for teams to secure qualification for the LA28 Paralympic Games, with the men’s and women’s champions earning direct qualification places.