Iran clinch record ninth men’s sitting volleyball world title

TEHRAN - Iran’s men’s sitting volleyball team once again underlined their status as the sport’s dominant force, defeating Bosnia and Herzegovina 3-1 in the final of the Sitting Volleyball World Championships in Hangzhou to secure a record-extending ninth world title.

The championship match, held on Friday in Hangzhou, saw Iran produce another commanding display under head coach Hadi Rezaei. The Iranians team won the match 3-1 (25-21, 25-20, 20-25, 25-16) in the final match.

The victory further cements Iran’s position as the most decorated team in the history of the World Championships. The Iranian squad — including Meysam Hajbabai, Sadegh Bigdeli, Hamidreza Abbasi, Mehdi Babadi, Ali Akbari, Davoud Alipourian, Hossein Golestani, Masoud Emami, Mohammad Nemati, Jamal Nazari, Meysam Alipour, and Morteza Mehrzad — went unbeaten throughout the tournament.

Guided by Rezaei, Iran not only lifted the world crown but also secured qualification for the Los Angeles 2028 Paralympic Games.

For a team already regarded as a global powerhouse, this latest triumph was another emphatic statement: Iran remain the undisputed kings of men’s sitting volleyball.