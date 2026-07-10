Iran’s men defeat Poland at 2026 Sitting Volleyball World Championships

TEHTAN – Iran’s men sitting volleyball team defeated Poland 3-1 (23-25, 25-13, 25-10, 25-15) in their 2026 Sitting Volleyball World Championships opening match on Friday.

Reigning men’s world and Paralympic champions will face Bosnia and Herzegovina and Japan in following days.

The meeting between Iran and Bosnia and Herzegovina brings together the finalists from both the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games and the 2022 World Championships.

The World Championships, hosted at the World ParaVolley Development Centre, feature 16 men’s teams and 16 women’s teams. The competition opens with a three-day pool stage from 10 to 12 July, with teams divided into four pools of four in each tournament. All teams will then progress to the Round of 16 on 13 July.

The tournament is the first opportunity for teams to secure qualification for the LA28 Paralympic Games, with the men’s and women’s champions earning direct qualification places.