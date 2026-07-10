Iran start 2026 Sitting Volleyball World Championships on high

TEHRAN – Iran defeated Rwanda in straight sets (25-11, 25-11, 25-11) in their opening match at the 2026 Sitting Volleyball World Championships.

Team Melli are scheduled to meet Kenya and China in Pool A in following days.

Iran's women's national sitting volleyball team make their third consecutive appearance at the World ParaVolley Sitting Volleyball World Championships in Hangzhou, having also qualified for the 2018 edition in Rotterdam and the 2022 championships in Sarajevo.

Their place at the 2026 tournament extends the team's presence at the sport's highest level after securing qualification through the 2025 Para Volley Asia Oceania Sitting Volleyball Zonal Championships.

Iran secured qualification after finishing runners-up to hosts China at the 2025 Para Volley Asia Oceania Sitting Volleyball Zonal Championships in Hangzhou. The silver medal earned one of Asia's two qualification places for the World Championships, with Iran once again finishing ahead of the rest of the zonal field. It was the second successive Asia Oceania final between China and Iran, after China also won the 2023 championship match.

Photo: worldparavolley