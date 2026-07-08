Iran defeat Egypt in Sitting Volleyball World Championship warm-up

TEHRAN – Iran's men's national sitting volleyball team made an impressive start to their preparations for the World Championship by defeating Egypt in straight sets in a friendly match ahead of the tournament in China.

The Iranian side secured a convincing 3-0 victory over Egypt, winning 25-16, 25-19 and 25-14.

The 2026 World Sitting Volleyball Championship will be held in Hangzhou, China, from July 10 to 17. Iran will begin their campaign against Poland on Friday, with the match scheduled to start at 9:00 a.m. local time.

Before the tournament gets underway, Iran will play two more warm-up matches against Brazil and Germany as they fine-tune their preparations for the global competition.

Meanwhile, Iran's women's national sitting volleyball team are also set to depart for Hangzhou on Wednesday to compete in the World Championship.