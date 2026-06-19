Iran women learn schedule for 2026 Sitting Volleyball World Championships

TEHRAN - The schedule for the Iran women’s national sitting volleyball team at the 2026 World ParaVolley Sitting Volleyball World Championships has been confirmed, with Team Melli set to begin their campaign against Rwanda in Hangzhou, China.

The prestigious tournament will take place from July 10 to 17, bringing together the world's top sitting volleyball nations in both the men's and women's competitions.

Iran have been drawn in Group A alongside hosts China, Rwanda, and Kenya. The Iranian women will be aiming to secure a place in the knockout stages as they face three challenging group-stage encounters.

Iran Women’s Group-Stage Schedule:

July 10

Iran vs. Rwanda

July 11

Iran vs. Kenya

July 12

Iran vs. China

The final group-stage match against host nation China is expected to be a crucial test for the Iranian side as both teams are likely to be contenders for a place in the next round.

Women’s Tournament Groups

Group A: China, Rwanda, Iran, Kenya

Group B: United States, Germany, Ukraine, Netherlands

Group C: Canada, Slovenia, Japan, Hungary

Group D: Brazil, France, Italy, Thailand

The World Championships represent one of the most important events on the international sitting volleyball calendar, providing teams with an opportunity to compete against elite opposition and strengthen their position among the sport’s leading nations.

Iran’s women will be looking to make a strong impression in Hangzhou and build momentum from the opening match as they pursue a successful run at the global showpiece event.