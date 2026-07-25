Iran’s men’s handball in Group of Death: 2026 Asian Games

TEHRAN - The draw for the 2026 Asian Games men's handball tournament in Nagoya has been completed, and Iran's national men's team have landed in Group B — widely considered the "Group of Death," featuring at least four of Asia's top powerhouses.

Iran will face Bahrain, South Korea, Kuwait, and Kazakhstan in the group stage.

Bahrain are the reigning Asian champions, having claimed the continental title just months ago. Kuwait finished third at the 2026 Asian Men's Handball Championship, proving they're a rising force. South Korea, meanwhile, remain one of the most historically dominant teams in Asian handball.

Group A consists of Qatar, Japan, China, and Hong Kong.

The path to the medal rounds starts with a battle for top-two positioning in the group.

The 2026 Asian Games, also known as 20th Asian Games and Aichi–Nagoya 2026, will be a multi-sport event which will be held from 19 Sept. to 4 Oct. around Aichi Prefecture in Japan.