Iran's “Falling House” to premiere at 83rd Venice International Film Festival

TEHRAN - The latest feature film by Iranian filmmaker Mohsen Gharaei, “Falling House,” will have its world premiere in the Horizons section of the 83rd Venice International Film Festival, set to be held from September 2 to 12.

“Falling House” marks Gharaei's follow-up to “Blockage,” a 2017 drama that portrayed contemporary Iranian society and won best film at Busan before going on to play at Rotterdam and Munich, Honaronline reported.



The film follows a modest family on the outskirts of Tehran who face the imminent destruction of their home as part of a vast redevelopment project. While Rashid, the father and a prison guard, is being accused of corruption, he discovers that his eldest daughter, Ensi, is secretly planning to leave Iran. As the bulldozers draw ever closer, the tensions within the household begin to rise.



Written by Gharaei and Amir Mohammad Abdi, “Falling House” stars Laleh Marzban, Rima Raminfar, Farhad Aslani and Elena Khakbaz.



The film is scored by critically acclaimed composer Max Richter (“Hamnet”), editing by Evelyn Rack (“Sound of Falling”) and Emad Khodabakhsh, and sound design by Oscar-nominated Ansgar Frerich (“Of Fathers and Sons”).



“Falling House” is produced by Milad Khosravi and for Seven Springs Pictures, Oscar-winning producer Odessa Rae for RaeFilm Studios (“The Voice of Hind Rajab”), and Daya Fernández, Amaury Nolasco and Alois Rubenbauer for 3SIX9 Studios.



Basis Berlin Filmproduktion (“Of Fathers and Sons”) and Zentropa Germany (“King’s Land”) are co-producing, with Oscar-nominated producer Jon Kilik (“Babel,” “The Hunger Games”) serving as executive producer.



"The film carries a warning we have felt growing for years,” said Khosravi, adding that the idea for the film “was conceived long ago, yet today the film feels painfully prophetic, reflecting the suffering of ordinary people who now face the fear and uncertainty brought by the ongoing war,” he continued.



CAA Media Finance is handling U.S. rights, while Paradise City Sales represents international sales on “Falling House.”



Jeanne Loriotti, sales executive at Paradise City Sales, said: “Mohsen Gharaei has crafted a compelling, plot-driven story that combines a true sense of urgency with remarkably rich and layered characters.” She said the company was “struck by the film’s mounting tension, its emotional depth, and its remarkable performances, particularly from the female cast.”



SS/SAB