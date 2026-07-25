Women’s and men’s kabaddi teams learn fate: 2026 Asian games

TEHRAN – Iran’s women’s and men’s kabaddi teams know their group-stage opponents at the 2026 Asian Games.

The men's team landed in a relatively favorable group, while the women's team face a much tougher path.

Iran's men have been placed in Group B alongside Nepal, Thailand, Pakistan, and Malaysia.

Group A consists of India, Bangladesh, South Korea, Chinese Taipei, and Japan.

Iran will be looking to build on their status as one of Asia's top kabaddi nations. Pakistan remain the biggest threat in Group B, while India — the traditional powerhouse — await in the knockout rounds from Group A.

Iran's women face a significantly tougher draw. They have been placed in Group A alongside hosts Japan, Bangladesh, and defending champions India — a group packed with title contenders.

Group B features Sri Lanka, Thailand, Chinese Taipei, and Nepal.

For the women's team, every match in Group A carries immense pressure. India are the benchmark in women's kabaddi, while Japan as hosts will have strong crowd support. Iran will need to be at their sharpest from match one to advance.

The 20th Asian Games in Nagoya, Japan will take place from Sept. 19 to Oct. 4, with over 12,000 athletes from 45 nations competing for medals. Iran will send a delegation of 282 athletes across 39 sports.