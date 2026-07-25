Iran U23 football team learn opponents at 2026 Asian Games

TEHRAN - The draw ceremony for the men's football tournament of the 20th Asian Games has been completed, and Iran's U23 team learned their group-stage opponents.

Coached by Hossein Abdi, Iran have been placed in Group B alongside China, the UAE, and North Korea. Iran entered the draw from Pot 3.

Full Group Draw — 2026 Asian Games (Nagoya) | Men's Football

Group A: Japan, Thailand, Kyrgyzstan, Thailand

Group B: China, UAE, Iran, North Korea

Group C: Vietnam, Uzbekistan, Philippines, Kuwait

Group D: South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Qatar

The 2026 Asian Games, also known as 20th Asian Games and Aichi–Nagoya 2026, will be a multi-sport event which will be held from 19 Sept. to 4 Oct. around Aichi Prefecture in Japan.