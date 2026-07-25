Homa Theater to stage comedy play by Christopher Durang

TEHRAN – Homa Theater in Tehran will host “Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike,” a comedy play written by Christopher Durang, from next week for a month.

Ali Firouzi has directed the 75-minute play that has Ali Afshar, Shiva Shiva Shohadaei, Fereshteh Rafiei, Majid Ezzati, Fatemeh Yousefzadeh, and Hiva Zamani in the cast.

The story revolves around the relationships of three middle-aged single siblings, two of whom live together (Vanya and Sonya), and takes place during a visit by the third, Masha, who supports them. They discuss their lives and loves, argue, and Masha threatens to sell the house.

This riotous comedy blends sibling drama with Chekhovian absurdity. When movie star Masha returns to her childhood home with her friend Spike, she upends the quiet lives of her quirky brother Vanya and adopted sister Sonia. Chaos ensues in this whip-smart, laugh-out-loud play about family dysfunction, middle-aged angst, and the unexpected joys of life.

It is a comedic masterpiece filled with eccentric characters, unexpected romances, and hilarious twists – all while paying homage to the works of Chekhov.

Some of the show's elements were derived from works of Anton Chekhov, including several character names and sibling relationships, the play's setting in a country house (in Bucks County, Pennsylvania) with a vestigial cherry orchard, the performance of an “avant-garde” play by one of the main characters, and the themes of old vs. new generations, real vs. assumed identities, the challenges of a woman growing older after successes in a career that seems to be ending, the hope and carelessness of youth, intrafamilial rivalries, and the possible loss of an ancestral home.

Critics praised the original play that premiered in New Jersey in 2012 as a humorous adaptation of Chekhov themes that doesn't require familiarity with Chekhov. The original Broadway production proved to be a commercial success, recouping its $2.75 million investment in under four months. In 2013, it won the Tony Award for Best Play and the Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Play, among other awards.

Christopher Durang (1949 – 2024) was an American playwright known for works of outrageous and often absurd comedy. His work was especially popular in the 1980s, though his career seemed to get a second wind in the late 1990s.

The play will begin its performance on July 29 at Homa Theater, located at Ziba Dead-End, Nofel Loshato St., Hafez St.

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