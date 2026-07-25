Iran lose to Bahrain at 2027 IHF Men's Junior World Championship

TEHRAN – Iran lost to Bahrain 31-24 on Friday and failed to book their place at the 2027 IHF Men's Junior World Championship.

The Iranian team had previously defeated Kuwait, Qatar and India, lost to South Korea and Japan and were held to a draw against the UAE in Group B.

Iran will face Chinese Taipei for a 5th to 8th place.

The 19th Asian Men’s Junior Handball Championship is being held in Chuzhou of China from 15 to 26 July 2026.

The event serves as qualification event for the 2027 IHF Men's Junior World Championship.

Republic of Korea hold the distinction of being the most decorated team overall, having won a total of 13 medals, comprising three gold, seven silver, and three bronze medals. The host nation China, claimed their lone championship title during the 2nd edition in 1990, which was held in Tehran, Iran.

The Asian Men's Junior Handball Championship is the official competition organized by Asian Handball Federation for junior men's national handball teams of Asia, and takes place every two years.