Iran finish seventh at 2026 Asian Junior Handball Championship

TEHRAN – Iran defeated China 38-31 on Monday to finish seventh at the 2026 Asian Junior Handball Championship.

The Iranian team had previously defeated Kuwait, Qatar and India, but lost to South Korea, Japan, Bahrain and lost to Chinese Taipei and were held to a draw against the UAE in Group B.

South Korea will meet the UAE in the final match and Bahrain and Saudi Arabia will lock horns in bronze medal match.

The 19th Asian Men’s Junior Handball Championship is being held in Chuzhou of China from 15 to 27 July 2026.

The event serves as qualification event for the 2027 IHF Men's Junior World Championship.