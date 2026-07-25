Iran lose to Chinese Taipei at 2026 Asian Junior Handball Championship

TEHRAN – Iran lost to Chinese Taipei 35-30 at the 2026 Asian Junior Handball Championship on Saturday.

The Iranian team had previously defeated Kuwait, Qatar and India, lost to South Korea, Japan and Bahrain and were held to a draw against the UAE in Group B.

Iran will meet China on Monday for the seventh place.

The 19th Asian Men’s Junior Handball Championship is being held in Chuzhou of China from 15 to 27 July 2026.

The event serves as qualification event for the 2027 IHF Men's Junior World Championship.