Araghchi's mission to Kyrgyzstan puts Iran's regional strategy in focus

TEHRAN — Against the backdrop of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization's (SCO) 25th anniversary, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi traveled to Kyrgyzstan this week to participate in the Meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers, where regional security, economic cooperation and the future direction of Eurasian diplomacy dominated the agenda.

Hosted under Kyrgyzstan's rotating chairmanship, the ministerial gathering brought together foreign ministers from the SCO's member states in the lakeside resort city of Cholpon-Ata, designated the organization's Tourism and Cultural Capital for 2025–2026. The meeting served as one of the most important diplomatic events ahead of the upcoming SCO leaders' summit and coincided with celebrations marking a quarter-century since the bloc's establishment.

Araghchi arrived in Bishkek before traveling to Cholpon-Ata, where he joined his counterparts in discussions aimed at strengthening cooperation in security, trade, regional connectivity, cultural exchanges and sustainable development. According to the official agenda, ministers also reviewed draft documents for the forthcoming SCO summit and explored ways to improve the organization's institutional effectiveness.

In his address to the ministerial session, Araghchi presented Iran's positions on major regional and international developments while calling for a stronger commitment to multilateralism and international law. He argued that the SCO should move beyond its traditional political and security role toward a broader partnership encompassing economic integration, technological cooperation and sustainable development.

A central theme of the Iranian foreign minister's speech was the need for collective opposition to unilateral military actions. Araghchi warned that any country participating in or assisting aggression against Iran would bear international responsibility and reiterated that Tehran reserves the right to defend itself under Article 51 of the United Nations Charter. He also emphasized that Iran's long-standing foreign policy remains rooted in diplomacy, dialogue, regional cooperation and good-neighborly relations.

Bilateral meetings

Beyond the plenary meeting, Araghchi conducted an intensive round of bilateral diplomacy, holding talks with several key regional partners. Meetings were held with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Pakistani Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Belarusian Foreign Minister Maxim Ryzhenkov, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, Jeenbek Kulubaev Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic, and Uzbek Foreign Minister Bakhtiyor Saidov. The discussions focused on expanding bilateral cooperation, strengthening political and economic ties, and coordinating positions on regional and international developments.

The meeting with Lavrov underscored Tehran and Moscow's continued coordination on regional issues, while discussions with Pakistan highlighted the importance both neighbors attach to regional stability and expanding bilateral relations. Talks with Belarus focused on accelerating the implementation of cooperation agreements covering the 2026–2030 period. They emphasized the need to accelerate the implementation of the agreements already signed and discussed the latest regional and international developments.

The meetings with China and Uzbekistan reflected Iran's efforts to deepen engagement with Central Asian and Eurasian partners through the SCO framework.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the conference, Araghchi said his consultations demonstrated broad convergence among SCO members on major international issues. According to the Iranian foreign minister, member states shared concerns over unilateral military actions and supported efforts to uphold international law and multilateral cooperation. He described the discussions as evidence of growing consensus among participating countries regarding regional security challenges.

The minister also highlighted Iran's strategic geographic position linking Central Asia, South Asia, West Asia and international waters, saying the country is prepared to play a greater role in regional transportation, energy security, trade corridors and economic development. He argued that deeper connectivity within the SCO could strengthen resilience across the Eurasian region while promoting sustainable growth.

SCO: An organization against western hegemony

After the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization concluded its meeting, the Iranian Foreign Minister told reporters: The body is a forward-looking organization comprising many of the major countries in our region that seek to counter the unilateral policies of the United States, Western countries, and Western-led institutions that attempt to impose hegemonic approaches on international relations.

"Today's discussions were largely focused on confronting the unilateral policies pursued by the United States and the West. This was also the central theme of my address, in which I linked these policies to the recent act of aggression carried out against my country by the United States,” he added.

“Our consultations with Russia and China are going on. We regularly engage with our Chinese and Russian friends whenever the opportunity arises. Today's meetings provided an excellent opportunity to hold detailed discussions with Foreign Ministers Wang Yi and Sergey Lavrov on a wide range of issues,” the Iranian top diplomat highlighted.

“Naturally, as Pakistan has been serving as a mediator, there have been discussions regarding various initiatives and proposals. However, the issue between Iran and the United States is not the absence of mediation; rather, it is the approach adopted by the United States.”

“Iran has shown that it will not succumb to American bullying and will not surrender to force, pressure, or threats in any way,” Araghchi added.

"We are neither intimidated by threats nor willing to yield to pressure. Iran does not respond to the language of force, coercion or intimidation. Our foreign policy is grounded in clear and unwavering principles, and we will remain committed to them. Protecting the Iranian people and safeguarding Iran's national interests in the Strait of Hormuz are among our fundamental priorities, and we will continue to pursue them," Araghchi said.

He added, "As long as the legitimate rights and aspirations of the Iranian people are not fully realized, Iran will remain steadfast in pursuing its chosen course."

The ministerial meeting concluded with the signing of 25 documents adopted under nine separate decisions, covering a broad range of political, economic, security and institutional issues. The agreements will help shape preparations for the upcoming SCO summit and provide a framework for expanding cooperation among member states as the organization enters its next phase of development.

For Iran, Araghchi's visit represented more than participation in a routine diplomatic gathering. It provided an opportunity to reinforce Tehran's engagement with one of Eurasia's most influential regional organizations, strengthen bilateral relations with key partners and advance its vision of a more integrated, multipolar regional order built on economic cooperation, mutual respect and multilateral diplomacy.