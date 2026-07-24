Veteran Baluchi musician Shir Mohammad Espandar dies at 98

TEHRAN- Shir Mohammad Espandar, the legendary Baluchi donali player whose lifelong dedication helped preserve one of Iran's oldest regional musical traditions, passed away on Wednesday night. He was 98.

A towering figure in Iranian folk music, Espandar spent decades introducing the music of Sistan and Baluchestan to audiences both at home and abroad, becoming widely recognized as the country's foremost master of the rare double-flute instrument known as the donali.

Born in Bampur, southeastern Iran, he traveled to neighboring Pakistan as a teenager to study traditional music before returning to Iran in 1958. Over the following decades, he devoted himself to safeguarding Baluchi musical heritage, performing across the country and mentoring younger generations of musicians.

Espandar's artistry earned him an honorary doctorate in traditional music from France, while many regarded him as the last great master of the donali in Iran.

The donali, a traditional wind instrument made of two reed pipes played simultaneously, is among the most technically demanding instruments in Iranian regional music. Only a handful of musicians have mastered its distinctive style, which requires exceptional breath control and coordination.

Following the news of his passing, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian offered condolences to Espandar's family, the country's artistic community, the people of Sistan and Baluchestan, and admirers of Iranian culture.

In a message, the president described Espandar as "a lasting figure of Iran's regional music" and one of the country's foremost guardians of Baluchestan's cultural heritage.

Pezeshkian said the late musician had dedicated his life to preserving, reviving and promoting the authentic music of the region, adding that his performances transformed the sound of the donali from a local tradition into a cultural treasure recognized far beyond Baluchestan.

He also said Espandar's legacy would continue to inspire future generations, describing his music as a lasting symbol of peace, friendship and Iran's rich cultural identity.

SAB/