House passes $1.15tn defense bill embedding Israel’s war machine inside America

The US House of Representatives has passed a $1.15 trillion defense policy bill which would embed military support for Israel more deeply within Pentagon research, weapons procurement, technology sharing and the American defense-industrial base.

The National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) for the 2027 fiscal year passed by 216 votes to 212. Six Democrats joined 209 Republicans and one independent in supporting the legislation, while seven Republicans voted against it alongside 205 Democrats. Three representatives did not vote.

At the center of the controversy is section 219, titled the “United States-Israel Defense Technology Cooperation Initiative”.

The provision requires the US secretary of war to appoint an executive agent responsible for synchronizing, expanding and accelerating military technology cooperation between the US and Israel.