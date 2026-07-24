Iran says six border crossings ready for Arbaeen pilgrim traffic

TEHRAN - Iran has completed preparations at six main border crossings with Iraq for the upcoming annual Arbaeen pilgrimage, introducing upgraded cooling systems, expanded passenger facilities and redesigned transport services to improve the movement of millions of pilgrims, a senior road transport official said on Friday.

Ali Khanqaei, deputy head of the Iran Road Maintenance and Transportation Organization, said planning for the Arbaeen border crossings had begun at the start of the year, with authorities seeking to address shortcomings identified during previous pilgrimages. The six crossings serving Arbaeen pilgrims are Mehran, Shalamcheh, Chazabeh, Khosravi, Tamarchin and Bashmaq.

"We have tried to eliminate the shortcomings of previous years and prepare the border terminals so that pilgrims can cross with the fewest possible difficulties," Khanqaei told the Iranian Students' News Agency (ISNA).

He said cooling systems at all border terminals had been upgraded and emergency power generators installed to ensure uninterrupted services in the event of electricity outages.

Authorities have also installed misting systems, expanded shaded areas and covered pedestrian routes to provide more comfortable conditions for pilgrims travelling during the summer heat, he said.

Khanqaei said temporary and permanent restroom facilities had been built or renovated at the terminals, while prayer halls had been expanded. Additional restrooms and prayer facilities have also been established along major travel corridors to improve access for elderly pilgrims and people with reduced mobility.

Mehran, through which about half of all Arbaeen pilgrims are expected to travel, has received particular attention, Khanqaei said. “All pedestrian corridors at Mehran are now equipped with permanent or temporary shade structures, powerful ventilation fans have been installed along walking routes, and passenger halls have been fitted with industrial cooling systems.”

Khanqaei then urged pilgrims to plan their journeys in advance and spread their return trips over several days to reduce congestion at border crossings. He added that round-trip bus tickets are available on many routes to facilitate travel planning.

In Shia Islam, Arbaeen (also spelled Arba’in) marks 40 days after Ashura, the anniversary of the martyrdom of Imam Hussain (A.S.), the grandson of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and the third Shia Imam. Each year, millions of pilgrims travel to the Iraqi holy city of Karbala, many on foot, to commemorate the occasion.

AM