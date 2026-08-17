CBI governor consults in Iraq on financial claims, technical co-op, strategic economic ties

TEHRAN- On the second day of his visit to Iraq, Abdolnaser Hemmati, the Governor of the Central Bank of Iran (CBI), met and held talks with Faleh Sari, Iraq's Minister of Finance, regarding outstanding financial claims, as well as technical and economic cooperation.

During the meeting, which was reported by IRNA from the Central Bank, the two sides emphasized the strengthening of economic ties and the need to utilize the technical capabilities of Iranian contractors in Iraq's reconstruction and development projects.

With the aim of accelerating the process of pursuing Iran's financial claims, specific technical proposals were presented by the Central Bank of Iran to the Iraqi government and were reviewed.

At the conclusion of the meeting, both parties stressed the continuation of cooperation to realize mutual interests and to uphold the dignity of the peoples of Iran and Iraq.

On the first day of his trip, which began on Sunday, August 16, Hemmati also met with Mustafa Nizar al-Ani, Iraq's Minister of Trade. This meeting, held in the context of strengthening bilateral cooperation for the development of trade, investment, and monetary relations, saw both sides emphasize the extensive capacities available for expanding economic relations.

They held consultations on operationalizing previous agreements and raising the level of banking interactions between the two neighboring countries.

In this session, Hemmati highlighted the role of private sector activists in facilitating exports and imports of goods and stressed the necessity of adopting new mechanisms to expedite trade procedures, especially at entry points.

The Iraqi Trade Minister, in turn, welcomed the expansion of cooperation and reiterated his government's determination to resolve challenges facing economic actors and to reinforce trade ties with the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Both meetings underscored the shared commitment of Iran and Iraq to deepen their economic partnership, address outstanding financial issues, and remove obstacles to smoother bilateral trade and technical collaboration.

EF/MA