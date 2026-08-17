Iran U17 team beat Italy in friendly

TEHRAN - Iran’s U17 men’s national volleyball team defeated Italy 3-1 in a friendly match in Doha as they continued their preparations for the upcoming FIVB U17 World Championship.

Arash Sadeghiani’s side secured their second consecutive victory in warm-up matches ahead of the tournament, which will be held in Doha, Qatar, from Aug. 19 to 28.

Iran made a strong start against Italy, winning the opening set 25-20 before extending their advantage with a 25-21 victory in the second. Italy responded in the third set, taking it 25-21, but Iran held their nerve in a closely contested fourth set to seal a 26-24 win and complete a 3-1 victory.

The result gives Iran further confidence ahead of their World Championship campaign. The team had previously beaten Egypt 3-1 in their first friendly after arriving in Doha.

Iran have been drawn in Pool E alongside Chinese Taipei, Pakistan and Algeria. They will open their campaign against Algeria on Aug. 19 before facing Pakistan on Aug. 21 and Chinese Taipei on Aug. 23.