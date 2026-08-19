Iran sweep past Algeria at 2026 FIVB U17 World Championship

TEHRAN – Iran swept past Algeria in straight sets (25-15, 25-19, 25-14) in the second edition of the FIVB Volleyball Boys’ U17 World Championship on Wednesday.

Sina Hazrati led the young Team Melli with 16 points, while Algeria’s Djaber Abdelhak Sekkak collected nine points.

The competition has brought 24 of the world’s best young volleyball teams in Doha, Qatar from Aug. 19 to 29. The tournament represents an important opportunity for the next generation of players to gain experience on the international stage and establish themselves as future stars of the sport.

Iran is among the teams looking to make a deep run in the competition. The Iranian U17 side, coached by Arash Sadeghiani, have been placed in Pool E along with Algeria, Chinese Taipei, and Pakistan.

The 24 teams have been divided into six pools of four, with the top two teams from each pool automatically advancing to the Round of 16. The four best third-placed teams will also progress, meaning that every match in the preliminary phase could prove crucial in determining the knockout-stage lineup.

Iran have traditionally enjoyed considerable success in age-group volleyball, making their participation in the U17 World Championship particularly significant. The inaugural edition in 2024 was won by Italy, who defeated Argentina in the final, while Iran will now aim to challenge the strongest teams and secure a place in the medal rounds.

Iran will face Pakistan on Friday before completing the pool stage against Chinese Taipei on Sunday.