Iran to face France in 2026 FIVB U17 World Championship final

TEHRAN – Iran defeated Argentina in straight sets (25–19, 29–27, 25–13) in the 2026 FIVB Volleyball Boys' U17 World Championship semifinals on Friday.

Iran will face France in the final match on Saturday, while Brazil meet Argentina in the bronze medal match earlier in the day.

A total of 20 national teams competed in the event in Doha, Qatar.

Italy are the defending champions having won the inaugural edition in 2024.