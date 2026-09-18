100-meter shroud in New York displays names of over 20,000 Palestinian children killed in Gaza

TEHRAN - The handwritten names of more than 20,000 Palestinian children who have been killed in the Gaza Strip were displayed on a 100-meter-long shroud at the UN Church Center in New York.

The event was organized at the initiative of Doctors Against Genocide, Clergy Against Genocide in the United States, Justice for All, and several other groups.

The ceremony featured the recitation of the Holy Quran and an interfaith gathering coinciding with the opening of the UN General Assembly. The coalition honored victims as the UN General Assembly convenes in New York.

The initiative was part of a memorial project aimed at keeping alive the names and memories of Gaza’s martyred children and preventing them from being reduced to mere numbers and statistics, Palestine News reported.

"Not a number, but a name," organizers emphasized, explaining that the project aims to restore individual identity to every young person killed in the enclave, while demanding an end to Israeli military operations and establishing accountability for war crimes.

The initiative drew inspiration from an Italian memorial created in Rome by Pastors Against Genocide, which originated from the tragic practice in Gaza of parents writing children's names directly onto their bodies to ensure identification if their homes were bombed.