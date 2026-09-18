Iran joins global ‘100 Hours of Astronomy’ celebration

TEHRAN – As the global “100 Hours of Astronomy” celebration gets underway in countries around the world, Iran’s skies will also host a series of astronomical observation and public outreach programs from September 30 to October 3, coinciding with the event’s 2026 edition, which is being held under the theme “A New Perspective on the Solar System.”

Astronomy groups, enthusiasts, educational institutions and science communicators across the country have been invited to take part in the international event by organizing a variety of programs.

The 2026 edition of “100 Hours of Astronomy” will coincide with astronomy events being held in different countries, providing an opportunity for astronomy enthusiasts, educational centers and science outreach groups to engage the public through a range of activities.

The celebration aims to bring astronomy closer to the public and provide people with opportunities to experience and learn more about the night sky. Activities may include public stargazing sessions, educational workshops, lectures, hands-on and interactive programs, as well as other astronomy outreach initiatives.

According to the International Astronomical Union’s Office for Astronomy Outreach (OAO), the theme of “100 Hours of Astronomy” in 2026 highlights how observations, space missions, and new scientific discoveries have transformed and expanded humanity’s understanding of the solar system.

Under the theme, organizers can introduce audiences to the latest findings about the Sun, planets, moons, asteroids, and other solar system objects. Through observation and educational programs, they can also offer a fresh perspective on Earth’s cosmic neighbors.

Our understanding of the Solar System has never been static. Every new observation, mission, and discovery helps us refine our knowledge, challenge old ideas, and reveal a richer and more dynamic picture of our cosmic neighbourhood.

Throughout history, our view of the Solar System has transformed dramatically, from an Earth-centred universe to a heliocentric system filled with planets, moons, asteroids, comets, and countless other worlds. More recently, space missions have reshaped our understanding of the origins of water and the building blocks of life, the nature and diversity of Solar System bodies, and humanity's place within the cosmos.

100 Hours of Astronomy is a yearly global celebration organised by the Office for Astronomy Outreach that invites people of all ages and backgrounds to come together and connect with the night sky — and with the science that helps us understand it.

From vibrant cities to the most remote corners of the world, this event brings astronomy closer to communities everywhere. Through public stargazing, workshops, talks, and hands-on educational activities, 100 Hours of Astronomy sparks curiosity, encourages shared exploration of the cosmos, and invites us all to reflect on our place in the Universe.

The International Astronomical Union's Office for Astronomy Outreach was established in 2012 as a legacy of the International Year of Astronomy in 2009. This international year highlighted the profound impact that astronomy can have when shared with society, inspiring the creation of a dedicated office – the OAO – to strengthen the connection between the academic and scientific community and the public.

The OAO works to break down barriers between professional astronomers and society, fostering inclusive engagement and encouraging dialogue about the Universe and humanity's place within it. By opening the doors of the scientific community, we aim to make astronomy accessible to everyone, inspiring curiosity, discovery, and a sense of shared wonder.

Leveraging astronomy's capacity to inspire awe, the OAO is dedicated to empowering learners of all ages to engage with science through astronomy, building up global science capital through localising resources and opportunities, fostering trusting community relationships, and building an international coalition of astronomy communicators. Through its National Outreach Coordinator network that spans more than 120 nations, and with the support of the IAU membership, the OAO connects diverse communities, bridging professional and amateur astronomers, citizen scientists, communicators, and the public.