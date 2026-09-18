World Patient Safety Day focuses on safe care for NCDs

TEHRAN – World Patient Safety Day is observed on September 17 every year and serves as an opportunity to raise public awareness, enhance collaborations among healthcare stakeholders, and expedite measures to reduce preventable harm associated with the delivery of health services.

Each year, the day is observed under a specific slogan. In 2026, it focuses on safe care for non-communicable diseases (NCDs), under the theme ‘Safe care for life!’.

NCDs such as cardiovascular diseases, cancers, diabetes, and chronic respiratory diseases are among the most significant global health challenges, accounting for 74 percent of deaths worldwide; they affect people of all ages and require constant, lifelong care. Patients' frequent interactions with the healthcare system can put their safety at risk. These risks are also influenced by health system challenges and the broader determinants of health.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), 1 in 10 patients is harmed during health care, with around half of this harm being considered preventable. People living with NCDs are particularly vulnerable to harm due to the long-term nature of their conditions, ongoing treatment needs, and frequent interactions with health systems.

With some conditions, such as cancer, up to 1 in 3 patients experience adverse events during care. Many people also live with multiple chronic conditions, further increasing the risk of harm.

Addressing NCDs is a global priority, reflected in the United Nations political declaration on NCDs and mental health, which calls for strengthened prevention and long-term management of NCDs. Achieving these commitments requires access to safe and quality care.

Improving safety in NCD care requires addressing risks related to the complexity of care, strengthening health systems through a primary health care approach and tackling wider determinants that can increase the risk of harm. The day also highlights the importance of engaging people with lived experience in the design and delivery of NCD services and in their own care.

The main objectives of World Patient Safety Day 2026 are as follows:

Raise global awareness of patient safety challenges associated with NCDs across the continuum of care through a primary health care approach while considering disease-related factors, health system challenges and determinants of health that may increase the risk of harm.

Promote the meaningful engagement of people living with NCDs and communities in identifying safety risks and co-developing solutions with health practitioners, organizational leaders and policy-makers.

Awareness of the condition, understanding treatment-related risks, participating in treatment decisions, and raising questions and safety-related concerns can help reduce harm and improve the quality of health services.

Encourage stakeholders to integrate patient safety principles across NCD-related legislation, policies, strategies and programs, with an emphasis on strengthening PHC-oriented health systems.

Support health workers in strengthening patient safety practices such as safer diagnosis, medication safety and meaningful patient engagement.

World Patient Safety Day was established in May 2019 when the 72nd World Health Assembly adopted resolution WHA 72.6 on ‘Global action on Patient safety’. This global campaign builds on a series of annual Global Ministerial Summits on Patient Safety initiated in 2016, as well as the high-level advocacy and commitment of major international and national stakeholders.