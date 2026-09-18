Ghalenoei calls up 18 players for Uzbekistan and Russia friendlies

TEHRAN - Iran football team head coach Amir Ghalenoei has called up 18 players from the domestic league for the national team’s upcoming FIFA international window, with Iran set to face Uzbekistan and Russia in friendly matches.

The initial squad contains no overseas-based players.

The squad also includes a few notable surprises, which could attract plenty of attention ahead of the two friendlies.

Goalkeepers

Alireza Beiranvand (Tractor) Hossein Hosseini (Sepahan), Payam Niazmand (Persepolis)

Defenders:

Mohammad Naderi (Tractor), Ehsan Haji Safi (Sepahan), Shoja Khalilzadeh (Tractor), Mohammadmehdi Zarei (Persepolis), Aref Aghasi (Esteghlal), Saman Fallah (Esteghlal), Saleh Hardani (Esteghlal), Ramin Rezaeian (Foolad), Aria Yousefi (Sepahan)

Midfielders:

Aref Hajieidi (Sepahan), Omid Noorafkan (Sepahan), Mehdi Limouchi (Sepahan), Mehdi Mohammadi (Persepolis), Amirhossein Mahmoudi (Persepolis), Milad Sourgi (Shams Azar)

Iranian strikers Mehdi Taremi (Al Wasl), Sardar Azmoun (Shabab Al Ahli) and Alireza Jahanbakhsh (Excelsior) will be added to the national team.

Team Melli’s training camp officially started on Sept. 16 at the National Football Centre. The players will then leave Tehran on Sept. 22, heading for the Uzbek city of Fergana.

Iran will take on Uzbekistan in a friendly on Sept. 24. Following the match, the Iranian squad will travel to Kazan, Russia, on Sept. 26.