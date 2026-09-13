Iran set for Uzbekistan and Russia friendlies

TEHRAN - Iran’s national football team will face Uzbekistan and Russia during the upcoming September FIFA international window as part of their preparations for the 2027 AFC Asian Cup.

Team Melli’s training camp will officially get underway on Sept. 16 at the National Football Centre. The players will then leave Tehran on Sept. 22, heading for the Uzbek city of Fergana.

Iran will take on Uzbekistan in a friendly on Sept. 24. Following the match, the Iranian squad will travel to Kazan, Russia, on Sept. 26.

The second friendly is scheduled for Sept. 29 against Russia.

The two matches will provide Amir Ghalenoei with an important opportunity to assess his squad and fine-tune preparations ahead of the 2027 AFC Asian Cup.

Iran will enter the continental tournament with high expectations as Ghalenoei continues to build a squad capable of challenging for the Asian title for the fourth time.

Iran are drawn in Group C along with Syria, China and Kyrgyzstan. The Persians will start the campaign on Jan. 9 against China.